Billie Jean King named Rose Parade’s Grand Marshal

PASADENA, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Tennis legend Billie Jean King has been tapped as the Grand Marshal of the 2025 Tournament of Roses.

King was announced as the Grand Marshal during a ceremony Monday on the front steps of the iconic tournament house in Pasadena.

As Grand Marshal, King gets the honor of leading the 136th Rose Parade down Colorado Boulevard, in the heart of Pasadena, on New Year's Day, and taking part in pre-game ceremonies during the 111th Rose Bowl game.

The theme of the 2025 Rose Parade is "Best Day Ever!"

King has long been regarded as one of the greatest women's tennis players of all time.

She is also a pioneer in the women's rights and gender-equality movements, perhaps best highlighted by her 1973 "Battle of the Sexes" victory over Bobby Riggs.

In remarks, King said being the Grand Marshal for the 2025 Rose Parade was "like a dream come true," and she is "truly thrilled to be part of the Tournament of Roses family."