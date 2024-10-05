Skip to Content
California News

Glenhaven Fire forces California residents to evacuate

By ,
today at 10:46 AM
Published 10:53 AM

HOUGHTON, Mich. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Residents were told to evacuate in part of California's Lake County on Friday as a vegetation fire burns in the Glenhaven area.

The fire was reported as having started on a hillside off and was burning up-slope, prompting several evacuation orders and the closure of part of Highway 20.

As of Saturday morning, the blaze had burned 403 acres and was 20% contained. Cal Fire said two structures were destroyed by the fire.

Evacuation orders were downgraded to warning and Highway 20 has reopened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content