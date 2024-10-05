Glenhaven Fire forces California residents to evacuate

HOUGHTON, Mich. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Residents were told to evacuate in part of California's Lake County on Friday as a vegetation fire burns in the Glenhaven area.

The fire was reported as having started on a hillside off and was burning up-slope, prompting several evacuation orders and the closure of part of Highway 20.

As of Saturday morning, the blaze had burned 403 acres and was 20% contained. Cal Fire said two structures were destroyed by the fire.

Evacuation orders were downgraded to warning and Highway 20 has reopened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.