California search and rescue task force deployed to North Carolina

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The San Francisco Fire-Rescue Department has deployed a search and rescue task force to North Carolina to help with areas impacted by Hurricane Helene.

The storm caused widespread destruction, from flooding to power outages.

The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services is deploying 151 firefighters and support personnel from the state.

The deployment also include California Swiftwater Task Force 1 from the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD).

Governor Newsom says the task force will assist with search and rescue efforts, incident management, and emergency operations in the hardest hit areas.

So far, the storm has killed at least 40 people across four states.