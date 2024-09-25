Explosion at California courthouse, suspect arrested

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A man is in custody after an improvised explosive device was detonated at the Santa Barbara County Superior Courthouse in Santa Maria Wednesday morning.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office (SBSO) confirmed at 10:30am that there were two reports of non-life-threatening injuries at the scene and one person of interest was detained immediately, but the scene remains active.

Witnesses said that the suspect currently in custody may have thrown a backpack into the courthouse before the explosion.

Miller and McClelland Streets near the courthouse are currently closed from Cook Street to Central Avenue.

The Montiavo apartment complex, located in the area of Henry Avenue and Leigh Street, has been evacuated as part of a law enforcement response and witnesses believe it may be tied to the explosion at the courthouse.

At 9:23am Wednesday, SBSO tweeted the report of an explosion and cautioned the public to avoid the area around the courthouse at 312 E. Cook Street.

Following the report of an explosion, Santa Maria's City Hall, the City Attorney's Office, the Finance Department, the Public Library, and the Recreation and Parks Department offices have all been closed for the remainder of the day shared the City of Santa Maria.

The Governor's Office tweeted that they are actively monitoring the incident and coordinating with law enforcement.