California bear takes residence underneath house

SIERRA MADRE, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A 300 to 400 pound squatter has taken up residence underneath a California home.

The new furry neighbor picked Sierra Madre for its new home and has been affectionately named "Junior."

Neighbors say he usually leaves every night around 10:00pm.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife have been tracking him using a night camera. They say he returns "home" to the crawl space every morning.

The homeowners say the bear has been living there for at least two weeks. They named him "Junior," eben though they think he's actually a really old bear.

Although the homeowners say he doesn't bother them, they do want him gone.

"We're not at all afraid of him. He's just an old bear. He needed a place to make into a den," said Bob Nesler, one of the homeowners.

"We get bears, coyotes. I had a, uh, rabbit shoot through the yard, followed by a bobcat," said Susan Nesler, another one of the homeowners.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife hopes the bear will leave on its own and will then board up the crawl spaced under the home to make sure he doesn't return.