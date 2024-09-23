California firefighters rescue deer trapped upside down between a house and a garage

OAKLAND, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Firefighters in Oakland, California helped to rescue an unlikely victim over the weekend.

The rescue began after a resident noticed the deer in distress while taking a morning walk.

Firefighters arrived to find a deer upside down between two walls and called in additional help.

Video shared by the Oakland Fire Department shows firefighters tying a rope around the legs of the deer and shifting its position to allow crews to pull it to safety.

Officials say the response took about 60 minutes to complete and noted that crews made sure to safely remove the rescue ropes from the deer's legs before it was released back into its habitat.