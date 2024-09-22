California authorities looking for three people who attacked staff at a pizza restaurant

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Police are looking for three people at a pizza restaurant after an argument over a pride flag, which they are investigating it as a hate crime.

Police say this all started when a man went to pick up a delivery order from a blaze pizza in Roseville Thursday night. He noticed a pride flag inside and threw it on the ground.

When employees confronted the man, police say he used a homophobic slur and left the restaurant, but he returned shortly after with two other people. That's when a fight break out with two employees.

"I was kind of scared, too, because you never know. Like, if someone has a gun or if someone has weapons or anything. So, that was also something that was like in the back of my head while was all happening," said Chance Chacon, a witness.

One of them had to be taken to a hospital with facial injuries and the suspects ran away from the business before officers arrived.