L.A. County Health Department investigates dengue fever cases

today at 2:17 PM
Published 2:29 PM

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health held a press conference Wednesday.

According to a press release obtained by NBC News, the press conference was to provide "a situational update on a cluster of locally acquired dengue cases under investigation in LA County."

The press release says the press conference was to also "share an overview of outreach efforts being implemented by Public Health and the San Gabriel Valley Vector Control Agency in affected neighborhoods."

"These cases have no history of travel to areas where dengue is endemic prior to their symptoms," the press release says.

The press release says dengue fever "is transmitted primarily through the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes," and while Aedes mosquitoes are common in the county, "cases of locally acquired dengue are extremely rare."

In addition, the press release says those who participated in the press conference shared what residents could do to "prevent mosquito breeding and mosquito bites."

To watch the livestream of the press conference, see attached video.

Dillon Fuhrman

NBC News

