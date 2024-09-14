Skip to Content
California News

Simone Biles speaks about her upcoming appearances on the Gold Over America Tour

NBC
By ,
New
today at 7:49 AM
Published 8:03 AM

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Gymnast Simone Biles commented on the Gold Over America Tour as she, and other Olympians, prepare to "wow" crowds with a different kind of show.

The Gold Over America Tour, featuring Biles and several other Olympic gymnasts, is described as a pop concert style spectacle, full of high energy. It premieres Monday and Tuesday night inside the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California.

The tour hits the road spanning 30 cities over the next seven weeks.

Biles discussed one of the most important takeaways of this show:

"One, [being] confident and have fun watching the show and I think we do a little bit of storytelling. I know we touched on anxiety and being at a low point in life in 2021, so this is more of a celebration of how you get out of there. Obviously, it's still a story to be told throughout our show. It's not just highflying gymnastics. We like a story so the kids can walk away gaining something. I hope they know they're not alone and we all go through these, even as elite athletes."

Tickets for Tuesday night's show is sold out, but organizers say there are plenty of seats still available for Monday night's show. To purchase tickets for the show, click here.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content