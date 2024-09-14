Simone Biles speaks about her upcoming appearances on the Gold Over America Tour

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Gymnast Simone Biles commented on the Gold Over America Tour as she, and other Olympians, prepare to "wow" crowds with a different kind of show.

The Gold Over America Tour, featuring Biles and several other Olympic gymnasts, is described as a pop concert style spectacle, full of high energy. It premieres Monday and Tuesday night inside the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California.

The tour hits the road spanning 30 cities over the next seven weeks.

Biles discussed one of the most important takeaways of this show:

"One, [being] confident and have fun watching the show and I think we do a little bit of storytelling. I know we touched on anxiety and being at a low point in life in 2021, so this is more of a celebration of how you get out of there. Obviously, it's still a story to be told throughout our show. It's not just highflying gymnastics. We like a story so the kids can walk away gaining something. I hope they know they're not alone and we all go through these, even as elite athletes."

Tickets for Tuesday night's show is sold out, but organizers say there are plenty of seats still available for Monday night's show. To purchase tickets for the show, click here.