Driver wanted in hit-and-run crash arrested

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A motorist in California was arrested on Friday after leading police on a high-speed chase.

According to California Highway Patrol (CHP), the driver of a white Ford Expedition was wanted in connection to a possible hit-and-run.

The driver, who was believed to believe a woman, was also wanted for reckless driving and led police on a pursuit through streets and freeways in several Southern California counties.

Video shows the motorist driving through traffic erratically before coming to a stop and being arrested by officers in Monterey Park.

The pursuit is believed to have begun in Hesperia and initiated by San Bernardino authorities before it was taken over by CHP on the ground and in the air.

Drivers in the area were encouraged to use precaution as the pursuit ensued.