BART station in San Francisco shut down due to police shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A police shooting shut down the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) station in San Francisco Friday morning.

The incident began after police observed a man with a gun inside of a car that they later confirmed was stolen.

The man refused to talk to officers, and fled on foot into a nearby liquor store.

Officers were unsuccessful in containing the man who then began walking towards the Powell Street BART station.

Once inside Hallidie Plaza, police said the man was shot by at least two officers. It is not clear what happened in the plaza that led up to the shooting.

The man was then transported to a local hospital in fair condition.

Investigators are trying to determine the man's identity and why he was sitting with a gun out in public.