Skip to Content
California News

BART station in San Francisco shut down due to police shooting

By ,
today at 7:28 AM
Published 7:37 AM

SAN FRANCISCO (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A police shooting shut down the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) station in San Francisco Friday morning.

The incident began after police observed a man with a gun inside of a car that they later confirmed was stolen.

The man refused to talk to officers, and fled on foot into a nearby liquor store.

Officers were unsuccessful in containing the man who then began walking towards the Powell Street BART station.

Once inside Hallidie Plaza, police said the man was shot by at least two officers. It is not clear what happened in the plaza that led up to the shooting.

The man was then transported to a local hospital in fair condition.

Investigators are trying to determine the man's identity and why he was sitting with a gun out in public.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content