Car crash sparks fire at a San Diego gas station

SAN DIEGO (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A fire was seen burning at a gas station in San Diego on September 3, after a witness described a car that had crashed there, possibly hitting one of the pumps.

Footage recorded by Artemis Kane at around 8:40pm shows the fire, with Kane commenting, "The whole gas station is on fire, I don't know what's going on, I heard this really loud bang…and then something just exploded."

Photos from Kane showed at least one damaged vehicle at the scene.

Kane told Storyful that the fire department was "there within minutes" to put the fire out, and that two people were taken to hospital.

Storyful reached out to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) and San Diego Fire Department (SDFD) to confirm this information.