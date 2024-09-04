C-130H completes first firefighting mission

Skip to Content
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Cal Fire's Tanker 122, their first fully operational C-130H, has successfully completed its inaugural firefighting mission, according to a post on X.

Cal Fire says the aircraft "delivered 8,000 gallons of retardant on the Record Fire in Riverside County," marking a major milestone in their mission to protect California.

With its 4,000-gallon tank and cutting-edge retardant delivery system, Cal Fire says the C-130H will help "provide the crucial support our ground crews need to contain wildfires, protecting communities across the state."

"The addition of this remarkable aircraft to our fleet takes our firefighting capabilities to new heights," Cal Fire says.

