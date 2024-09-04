Skip to Content
Bear Fire burns thousands of acres of land

today at 6:06 AM
Published 6:13 AM

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Bear Fire has charred thousands of acres of land in California's Sierra County, forcing nearby homes to be evacuated.

The fire started Monday and is burning in the Tahoe National Forest, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

No containment figures have been announced by officials.

The Forest Service says the blaze is threatening 286 structures, and 536 residents are under mandatory evacuation orders.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

