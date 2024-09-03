Skip to Content
California News

Tim Burton, director of “Beetlejuice” sequel, receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By ,
today at 1:28 PM
Published 1:49 PM

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Filmmaker Tim Burton was honored with the 2,788th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday.

Appropriately in front of Hollywood Toys & Costumes, Burton received his star in the category of Motion Pictures.

Burton is known for directing films such as "Pee Wee's Big Adventure," "Beetlejuice," "Batman," "Edward Scissorhands," "Batman Returns," and more.

Joining emcee Tony Potts were actress Winona Ryder and actor Michael Keaton, who both reprise their respective roles for the "Beetlejuice" sequel. Also in attendence were actress Monica Bellucci and actor Danny DeVito.

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," is set to release Thursday. To watch the livestream of the ceremony, see attached video.

Dillon Fuhrman

dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com

