NTSB holds press conference on Conception dive boat safety recommendations

today at 2:15 PM
Published 2:24 PM

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chair Jennifer Homendy is holding a press conference Monday.

In a press release obtained by NBC News, the press conference is in regards to the "need for additional action on safety recommendations issued after the NTSB investigation of the 2019 fire aboard the dive boat Conception" that killed 34 people.

The press release says on September 2, 2019, "the Conception dive boat, a small passenger vessel anchored for the night about 20 miles south-southwest of Santa Barbara caught fire, burned to the waterline and sank. 33 passengers and one crewmember died in the fire."

