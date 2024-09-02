Homes in California without service due to land movement fears

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - After much thought and careful consideration, city officials said, on Sunday, that Southern California Edison (SCE) had to deenergize power to the Portuguese Bend Community Association neighborhood in Rancho Palos Verdes (RPV) due to land movement in the area.

"Edison never wants to turn off the power to a customer unless it is absolutely necessary," said Larry Chung, with Southern California Edison, during an afternoon press conference. "In this case, it is absolutely necessary."

Chung said the land movement in the Portuguese Bend community had created such a dangerous situation that the agency had no choice but to disconnect power in the unprecedented move to prevent the equipment from igniting a wildfire.

To that end, the power was cut off indefinitely as of noon to 140 homes, which have been under an evacuation warning since Saturday afternoon.

The move was also expected to affect 40 students in the area, said LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn, while appearing alongside other city and county leaders, during the news conference.

Hahn, who represents 32 cities, including Rancho Palos Verdes, said her office has asked the Sheriff's Department to increase patrols in the area to ensure that the homes, if and when evacuated, are protected.

"I think we're all learning that there is no playbook for an emergency like this one," Hahn said "We don't have a step-by-step guide to follow, but what we do know is that many families are struggling, are suffering, are feeling great anxiety about what is happening. They are watching their homes, they are watching their streets crumble around them."

Hahn said they were sparing no expense "because of a crisis of this magnitude is not something any city should face on their own."

She said she has committed an additional $5 million to the city in order to respond to this disaster. Hahn also urged Governor Newsom to personally visit the area and to provide further assistance.

"This is bigger than Rancho Palos Verdes. This land movement is so gigantic and so damaging that one city or one homeowner's association should not have to bear this burden alone," she said.

Hahn said, though the land has been moving for decades, "the acceleration that's happening currently is beyond what anyone of us could have foretold and it demands more response from the state, more response from the federal government."

Hahn said emergency assistance is available at the Ladera Linda Community Center on Forrestal Drive.

Residents were advised to not use water or plumbing after the power is shut off due to the threat of a possible sewer spill and to seek alternative housing and pack important documents, medications and any other essential items.

Residents are encouraged to use the "Know Your Zone" evacuation tool, which can be accessed HERE.

"I do look at the residents here and I don't even known what to say, other than we're here to support you in any which way we can," said Robert Luna, the Los Angeles County Sheriff. "I know as we continue to move forward, every tough decision that we have to make, I can guarantee we're not just doing it. If it is something we have to do, it is based on your safety."

"The Supervisor said it best: the playbook isn't as black-and-white as other incidences or events that we deal with," said Luna. He stressed that residents should be ready to evacuate.

"I hope it doesn't come down to that, but you've got to be ready at a minute's notice. If and when that order comes, please be ready to roll with that," he said.

Luna said his department will do "everything they can" to make sure the evacuated properties are safe. He said he will add additional resources, including the use of drones.

"When you look up in the sky, there is going to be an extra eye up there," he said. "If you think you're going to come here and further negatively impact the residents of this area, you've got another thing coming."