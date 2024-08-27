Skip to Content
California sports store loses more than $10,000 following burglary

today at 5:58 AM
ROCKLIN, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A California sports store faces a loss of more than $10,000 following a burglary on Monday.

It took 45 seconds for burglars to steal thousands of dollars worth of sports cards from the True Sports Cards and Collectibles store in Rocklin.

Surveillance video shows the burglars breaking into the store.

According to the store's owner, the burglars got away with nearly $20,000 in trading cards.

Authorities are investigating and searching for the two suspects.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

