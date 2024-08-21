Hunter Biden set to stand trial in September for tax evasion case

LOS ANGELES (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Hunter Biden is set to stand trial on federal tax charges in early September, and during a pre-trial hearing Wednesday, the legal team for President Joe Biden's son and prosecutors appear in a California courtroom to duke out what what evidence can be presented to the jury.

Hunter Biden is accused of a scheme to avoid paying at least $1.4 million in taxes in the case headed for trial in September in Los Angeles.

It's the second criminal trial in just months for the president's son, who was convicted in June of three felony charges in a separate federal case over the purchase of a gun in 2018.

Hunter's attorney Mark Geragos spoke with the media following the hearing.