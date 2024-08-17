California woman charged with arson following business fire

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Police have arrested and charged a woman with arson following a fire that destroyed a popular local business in Grass Valley, California.

The burnt-up bikes, broken glass and charred interior of Sierra Motorsports was a devastating sight for the Grass Valley community.

"There was tears shed and we hugged it out and it's just sad...There's no other motorcycle store in town, you know, this is our spot. This is our mom and pop shop," said one resident.

"It's a big bummer on many levels," said another resident.

They say the family owned business has been a long time fixture, and to see it up in flames was heartbreaking.

"They provide a huge service to our community. So, it's going to have an impact for sure," said Christopher Armstrong, Battalion Chief for the Grass Valley Fire Department.

Armstrong says the fire started in nearby vegetation. Aerial footage showed the flames as they spread to the business, proving difficult to put out.

"They have a ton of plastics, motorcycles, oils, racing fuels, things along those lines. And crews were unable to keep the fire out of that building," Armstrong shared.

In the vegetation behind the building, Grass Valley Police say they have a long history with the unhoused population. They believe that's where and how the fire started.

Police have arrested Elizabeth Huston of Nevada County on Friday, and she is charged with arson.

"I really hope that we can all come together and rebuild this place and make it even bigger and better and badder, and supply everyone else with all the stuff that they need so we can continue rippin' dirt bikes and riding four wheelers and enjoying life," the resident shared.