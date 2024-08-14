San Francisco residents complain about Waymo cars honking every morning

SAN FRANCISCO (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Imagine a chorus of honking cars waking people up at 4:00am each day, with no drivers inside to complain to.

A number of Waymo autonomous cars have been parking in the lot south of Market Street for about two weeks now, and neighbors say each night, the driverless Waymo file into the lot and back into spots, which appears to trigger honking from the other Waymos.

People say they've reported this to Waymo and are now taking to social media to get the company's attention.

"They're honking at each other and there's no one in the cars when it's happening, and that's absurd," said Chris Cherry, a San Francisco resident.

"That I think is the most frustrating thing about this is that there is just nobody to talk to, and even at the corporate level, I am finding it difficult, not impossible," said Randol White, another San Franciso resident who captured the Waymos honking on video.

In a statement, Waymo says, "We are aware that in some scenarios our vehicles may briefly honk while navigating our parking lots. We have identified the cause and are in the process of implementing a fix."