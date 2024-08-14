Free courses for caregivers in California can help you be better prepared in case of emergencies

CalGrows offers free training courses to all California caregivers, including unpaid family and friend caregivers

Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Caregivers play an essential role in helping older adults and adults with disabilities stay in their homes and communities as long as possible, and also help ensure their health and well-being.

The California Department of Aging launched the CalGrows program this year to give caregivers the proper training and to better prepare them for any unexpected problems.

CalGrows offers more than 600 free courses online and in person.

Daniella Corrales with the United Domestic Workers union and CalGrows spokesperson says the courses are endless and even help with things you may not think of.

"It goes all the way from emotional stress to hoarding, budgeting for your client, to taking care of wounds, how to move them correctly," says Corrales.

She's a caregiver herself taking care of two clients, one being her dad, and says she can vouch for how helpful these courses are.

The courses range anywhere from an hour to two hours.

Financial incentives are available for courses taken, but those must be completed by Aug. 31, 2024, though they are available through Sept. 2024.

To find out if you are eligible and how to take advantage of the free assistance, you can visit the CalGrows website and search for courses that will best benefit you and your client/patient.

You can also call (888) 991-7234 or email help@calgrows.org.