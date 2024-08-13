Skip to Content
Protesters briefly closes SB I-405, calls for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

today at 12:03 PM
Published 12:30 PM

LOS ANGELES (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A group of protesters calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war caused a traffic jam for Tuesday morning commuters as they marched onto the Southbound (SB) 405 Freeway in West Los Angeles.

The freeway, at National Boulevard, was briefly shut down around 9:00am before California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers responded to the scene and rounded up the group.

The protesters were herded to the shoulder of the road and escorted by officers off the freeway.

There were no reports of injuries or arrests as of 9:50am, although officers were seen detaining a small group of protesters.

