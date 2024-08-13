Skip to Content
Olympic flag arrives in Los Angeles ahead of LA 2028

today at 6:22 AM
LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Olympic flag has officially arrived in Los Angeles Monday afternoon.

Actor Tom Cruise appeared to transport the flag to Los Angeles during the Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony on Sunday, but that action sequence was pure Hollywood magic.

As Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass arrived Monday afternoon at LAX with the official flag, Bass received the flag at Sunday's Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony from Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo in an historic exchange between two female mayors.

The flag, which was was created for the Olympic Jubilee Congress in 1914, was taken to Los Angeles City Hall and raised at the main venue during the Opening Ceremony at the 2028 Olympics.

