Friends and family of actor Johnny Wactor hold press conference

LOS ANGELES (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Friends, family, and leaders from the #JusticeForJohnny movement are holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

According to a press release obtained by NBC News, this is in regards to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) releasing new images of the suspects who shot and killed actor Johnny Wactor while they trying to "steal his car's catalytic converter."

During the press conference, the press release says Wactor's family and friends are urging "local community leaders to explore legislative and municipal actions that will not only lead to breakthroughs in Johnny's case, but also help make the city that Johnny chose to call home safer."

In addition, the press release says Wactor's family and friends will also call on Mayor Karen Bass "to step up to the plate and lead our city in this time of crisis."

To watch the livestream of the press conference, see attached video.