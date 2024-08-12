One dead in motorcycle crash in California

MONTEBELLO, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - One person was killed and another hospitalized when a car and motorcycle collied on State Route (SR) 60 in Montebello on Sunday.

The crash happened at around 8:30pm in eastbound lanes near Garfield Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

Circumstances leading up to the collision remain unclear, but one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. They have not yet been identified.

The second victim was rushed to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries, police said. Their status was unknown.

CHP officers issued a lengthy SigAlert for all eastbound lanes as their investigation into the crash continued.