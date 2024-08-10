Two people injured in U.S. Marshals officer-involved shooting

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - U.S. Marshals in Southern California shot a teen wanted for homicide in Iowa on Friday.

The shooting happened at about 2:15pm, in the area of N. State College Boulevard in Anaheim, south of California State University, Fullerton.

U.S. Marshals said they opened fire after contacting the suspect, 18-year-old Victor Antonio Delgadillo, near a Motel 6.

Paramedics took two people to the hospital, one of whom was Delgadillo. He was in an unknown condition.

Other than it was not a law enforcement officer, Marshals did not have information about the second person injured in the shooting.

The Anaheim Police Department will handle the shooting investigation. U.S. Marshals said Delgadillo was wanted for a homicide in Marshall County, Iowa.

According to reporting from the Des Moines CBS affiliate, Delgadillo allegedly shot and killed a 41-year-old man outside of a bar on June 1.

Law enforcement considered him armed and dangerous.