California school district creates affordable housing complex for teachers

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A California school district has come up with a new way to keep and attract teachers: Affordable housing just a stone's throw from the classroom.

Eastmoor Heights is a 56-unit development in San Mateo County, which includes a courtyard, community room, laundry room and play area, and best of all: The commute as it's just a short walk across the parking lot to school.

"We used to get a lot of applicants who would interview for our district from out of state, but because of the high rent prices, they wouldn't accept the position. So now, I heard that we have a plethora of new teachers from out of state who have moved in because of the housing." Shakeel Ali, Jefferson Elementary School District Board President

Voters in the district approved a $33 million bond measure to pay for the housing.

Now, California's Department of Education is looking to identify school-owned properties elsewhere in the state that could be developed for workforce housing.