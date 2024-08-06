DA’s office asks for public help in Riverside 1988 cold case

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Riverside County District Attorney's Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public's help regarding a missing woman from 36 years ago.

The Perris Police Department found the body of a woman in Perris, California, who was not able to be identified and the case remained unsolved, according to the DA's Office.

In 2022, the body was exhumed by a cold case team and was identified to be 25-year-old Jacqueline Danette Ebel, who was reporting missing in the Long Beach area since December 23, 1988.

She was described as a 5'5" Caucasian woman with reddish-brown or auburn hair, blue eyes and weighed about 120 pounds. She had a tattoo of a horse and flower on her right shoulder, along with tattoos of a Harley Davidson eagle on her left shoulder.

"It is our greatest desire to grant dignity and justice to this victim and her family," said Senior DA Investigator Ebony Caviness with the Riverside County Regional Cold Case Homicide Team.

The DA's office is asking if anyone has information about the case. Any leads, no matter how small they may seem, can be reported by calling at (951) 955-5567, or by emailing coldcaseunit@rivcoda.org.