Santa Monica Pier holds special light show in honor of Paris Olympics

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier salutes Olympic athletes over 17 nights with the Ferris wheel's dazzling light display filled with colors, patterns and transitions that honor and commemorate the 2024 Summer Games.

According to a press release obtained by CBS News, the Pacific Wheel is the world's only solar-powered Ferris wheel featuring 174,000 LED lights that are mounted on the Ferris wheel's 40 spokes and two hubs.

The Ferris wheel's lighting system features 16.7 million color value combinations to display dynamic, custom, computer-generated lighting entertainment, according to the press release.

The press release also says the eco-friendly, enhanced LED lighting provides 81% greater energy savings than most Ferris wheel's traditional incandescent bulbs.

In addition, the press release says the Ferris wheel soars nine stories high and lifts riders more than 130 feet above the Pacific Ocean to offer extraordinary views of the Southern California coastline from its location on the internationally popular Santa Monica Pier.