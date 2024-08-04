Skip to Content
SpaceX launches Starlink satellite at California base

today at 9:50 AM
Published 10:00 AM

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - SpaceX held an early morning Starlink launch on Sunday.

The foggy morning launch saw a Falcon 9 take 23 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

There were no problems for Houston, as the first stage returned safely following separation, landing successfully on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship, out in the Pacific Ocean.

This mission was the sixth for that first stage booster, which has previously launched USSF-62, as well as five other Starlink missions.

