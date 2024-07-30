California police unveil electric police cruisers

PASADENA, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - South Pasadena police are going green by adding a whole fleet of all-electric cruisers.

On Monday, the police department and other local leaders unveiled the nation's first all-electric police fleet and charging infrastructure, all made by Tesla.

The department is also partnering with other companies to customize the EVs with software, tools and other equipment.

South Pasadena Police Chief Brian Solinsky says the cars are designed with a focus on safety, efficiency and fiscal responsibility.

The city says it has bought twenty Teslas so far, installed chargers at City Hall, and is putting in solar panels and a backup battery system.