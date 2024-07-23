Hawarden Fire started by illegal fireworks, no arrests made

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Officials in Riverside, California, say they will find whoever set off the fireworks that started the destructive Hawarden Fire.

The fast-moving brush fire, which destroyed six homes and damaged seven more, started Monday afternoon in the Hawarden Hills area of Riverside. Fire officials also said the fire scorched 500 acres.

"This tragic event is a stark reminder of why fireworks are illegal," said Patricia Lock Dawson, Mayor of Riverside.

Dawson confirmed at a news conference Monday that the 500 acre Hawarden Fire was in fact sparked by illegal fireworks, and cost $11 million between fire damage and firefighting costs.

"Our investigators will continue relentlessly until we are assured that the suspects have been caught. And let me be clear, we will ensure that they are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Dawson expressed.

Arson investigators say they've determined from security video and witnesses That the suspects used an illegal M-series style firework, which caught dry brush on fire, and then ran into a car. They have not yet identified them.

"We will seek restitution through the court system in regard to the damages that were incurred," said Greg White, Fire Captain.

"It's disappointing, it really is. I mean people can see...it's a tinderbox," said Kerry, a neighbor.

Neighbors who evacuated were upset to learn the cause of the destructive fire. Some are wondering if it was young people who lit the fireworks, not considering the consequences of their actions.

They hope others learn a lesson from this.

"You gotta tell them if you do this, this is what can happen," Kerry shared.