U.S. Coast Guard suspends search of chopper following crash

today at 6:35 AM
KAUAI, Hawaii (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Officials suspended their search on Sunday for two missing individuals from a helicopter crash in Kauai, Hawaii.

The Coast Guard and County of Kauai suspended their search efforts at 2:00pm on Sunday.

Crews were dispatched to search for two people who went missing after a helicopter crashed off the Na Pali Coast on Thursday.

The two missing people have been identified as 69-year-old Guy Croyden, who was the pilot of the helicopter, and 60-year-old James Quintua, one of the passengers.

A third passenger, 53-year-old Amy Nichole Ruark Quintua, was recovered unresponsive by Kauai Ocean Safety Bureau lifeguards following the crash.

Rescue crews searched for approximately 60 hours, covering more than 830 square miles.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be investigating the cause of the crash.

Dillon Fuhrman

