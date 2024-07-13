Passengers evacuate from airplane following smoke reported in the cabin

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Passengers onboard an American Airlines plane at San Francisco International Airport were evacuated on Friday, July 12, after smoke was detected in the cabin, airport officials said.

According to local media, citing officials, the smoke came from a laptop in a passenger's bag.

Three people sustained "minor" injuries while evacuating the plane and all other passengers were transported back to the terminal, the report said.

Footage filmed by Jan Jankai shows passengers evacuating the plane as an alarm blares on Friday afternoon.