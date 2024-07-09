Hikers found after being reported missing near the Royal Fire

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A group of 13 young hikers reported misisng near the Royal Fire in Placer County were found safe on Monday.

Sheriff's deputies making sweeps of the fire area became concerned when they found the group's cars around 8:00pm on Sunday.

A helicopter search crew spotted the hikers around 7:00am on Monday.

They say one of the older teens who knew the area led the hikers in the opposite direction and away from the Royal Fire.

"When we were close to it, I, like, was thinking of all the possibilities of what could happen. I was going to go underneath the waterfall and set up camp there," said Michael Tait, one of the hikers.

Once they made it to the command center, the kids couldn't wait to cool off in Cascade Lake. Still, it was a nervous night for parents.