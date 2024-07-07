California firefighters battle Pay Fire, evacuation orders issued

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Firefighters responded Saturday to battle the Pay Fire in Placerville, California to keep it from spreading to homes and an airport nearby, with the fire leading to some evaucation orders being issued in the area.

It was a scary scene for Austin O'Neal as flames spread across the hill behind his house.

"When we seen it right there, I mean we seen it and we were like, 'Oh wow," O'Neal expressed.

Crews worked to put out the flames from the Pay Fire, from the ground and from the sky, but the steep wooded terrain and hot weather made it tough.

"This fire...had pretty good potential to to be bigger than it is right now," said Mike Batham, Batallion Chief for Cal Fire.

Batham says their main priority was getting neighborhoods evacuated, and protecting homes, like the ones on Duden Drive.

The Placerville Airport was another point of concern as planes were grounded as flames burned up to the runway leaving damage to a few hangars.

"You don't think it's gonna be in your neighborhood till it is," O'Neal shared.

On Saturday night, neighbors are thankful for the quick work from crews as they continue to contain the Pay Fire.

"The response was great. I didn't think we'd see so much helicopters and dropping retardant all over and yeah, it was good. It was fast," O'Neal remarked.