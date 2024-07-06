CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Illegal fireworks injures two Berkeley teens

BERKELEY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Illegal fireworks injures two teens during Fourth of July celebrations in Berkeley, California.

Cellphone video shows smoke from the explosion as teens scatter and scream for help.

One witness says it appeared the firework didn't work after they lit it. That's when they say the teen grabbed the firework and it exploded in his hand.

Neighbors say the teenage boy who injured his hand was a high school football player.

A second teen had minor injuries from being too close to the explosion and did not go to the hospital.