California firefighters battle fire in Thousand Oaks

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Crews in southern California worked to contain a fire on Friday, July 5, as multiple fires burned in the region amid sweltering temperatures.

Footage posted by Ventura County Fire Department (VCFD) shows crews work to contain the Rancho fire in Thousand Oaks on Friday.

By Friday evening, the fire was contained and crews remained on site to extinguish hotspots, VCFD said.

Multiple areas of southern California exceeded 110 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), with the heatwave expected to continue through Saturday.