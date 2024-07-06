Skip to Content
California News

California firefighters battle fire in Thousand Oaks

By ,
today at 10:25 AM
Published 10:41 AM

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Crews in southern California worked to contain a fire on Friday, July 5, as multiple fires burned in the region amid sweltering temperatures.

Footage posted by Ventura County Fire Department (VCFD) shows crews work to contain the Rancho fire in Thousand Oaks on Friday.

By Friday evening, the fire was contained and crews remained on site to extinguish hotspots, VCFD said.

Multiple areas of southern California exceeded 110 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), with the heatwave expected to continue through Saturday.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content