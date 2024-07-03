Skip to Content
California News

Fire in Northern California causes residents to evacuate

By ,
today at 5:46 AM
Published 5:52 AM

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Thousands are evacuated from their homes as a fire continues to rage in Butte County, California.

The fast moving fire has burned dozens of homes and approximately 13,000 residents in the area were ordered to evacuate on Tuesday.

So far, the fire has scorched more than 12,000 acres.

As of 10:00pm Tuesday night, the fire had still not been contained with more than 500 firefighters battling the blaze.

Helicopter crews battling the fire used water from a reservoir.

Evacuation shelters have been opened to help those who have been displaced by the fire.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content