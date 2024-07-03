Fire in Northern California causes residents to evacuate

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Thousands are evacuated from their homes as a fire continues to rage in Butte County, California.

The fast moving fire has burned dozens of homes and approximately 13,000 residents in the area were ordered to evacuate on Tuesday.

So far, the fire has scorched more than 12,000 acres.

As of 10:00pm Tuesday night, the fire had still not been contained with more than 500 firefighters battling the blaze.

Helicopter crews battling the fire used water from a reservoir.

Evacuation shelters have been opened to help those who have been displaced by the fire.