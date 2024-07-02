California authorities arrest three people in illegal fireworks bust

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Authorities in California say a recent bust uncovered the largest single seizure of illegal fireworks in recent state history.

Gardena police say they found more than 75-tons of fireworks in a warehouse over the weekend. The fireworks have an estimated street value of up to $10 million.

Police arrested three people on suspicion of possession of explosives and various weapons violation offenses.

Police say this seizure is more than double the previous largest bust.