Fire hydrant in California sends a car flying into the air

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A two-car crash in Southern California ended in strange fashion on Saturday, June 8, with one of the vehicles being lifted into the air by a gushing fire hydrant, local officials said.

Footage posted to X by Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) shows the rear end of a car suspended in the air as crews walk by in Lake Forest.

"We’re going to chalk this up as something you don’t see everyday," they wrote.

According to updates on X, crews responded to reports of a crash on Saturday evening and, when they arrived to the scene, found one of the two cars lifted in the air by the powerful water rushing from the hydrant.

All occupants of both vehicles had gotten out of their cars without assistance from firefighters before they were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, according to the post.

Firefighters were eventually able to reduce the flow of water and lower the car, the post said.