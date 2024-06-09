One person shot dead, several people stabbed

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A man was shot dead and several people were stabbed during a large fight at Lake Berryssa in California on Saturday.

The Napa County Sheriff's Office (NCSO) said the fight broke out around 5:30pm at the Oak Shores Day Use Area Park.

Two of the stabbing victims were airlifted to local hospitals, and their conditions are unknown. Several other victims took themselves to hospitals.

There are no arrests at this point and it is unknown what sparked the altercation.