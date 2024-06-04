Skip to Content
Protesters in San Francisco arrested for occupying Israeli Consulate

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - In San Francisco, protesters arrested on Monday after occupying the lobby of the building housing the Israeli Consulate.

Video captured shows police officers loading one man into a van earlier on Monday.

Demonstrators, calling for an end to the Israel-Hamas War, occupied the building on Montgomery Street for several hours before police moved in.

No word yet on the number of arrests, but a journalist from the Associated Press saw about a dozen people taken away in zip-ties.

