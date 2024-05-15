UC Berkeley protesters take down encampment after reaching agreement with university

BERKELEY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Pro-Palestinian protesters at University of California (UC) Berkeley have agreed to tear down their encampment after coming to an agreement with the university.

On Tuesday, the large encampment peacefully disbanded following discussions between protesters and school administrators.

School administrators said a full divestment was off the table, but agreed to expedite the UC Berkeley Foundation's process for reviewing concerns regarding investments in weapons manufacturing, mass incarceration and surveillance industries.

They also agreed to review existing complaints regarding anti-Palestinian discrimination at Israeli universities and to establish a formal transparent process for reviewing similar complaints by the end of this year.

In a public letter sent from Chancellor Christ to the encampment, administrators also agreed to pursue termination of partnerships with programs that violate discrimination policies if no other remedies are available.