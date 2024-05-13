Skip to Content
Pro-Palestinian protesters gather as Pomona College holds graduation ceremony

today at 6:21 AM
LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters converged outside Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles Sunday night as the Pomona College commencement ceremony was about to begin.

The protesters continue to demand that the college divest from Israeli-tied companies and weapons manufacturers. They chanted and waved banners as guests arrived for graduation Sunday evening.

Last week, officials at Pomona College made the decision to move commencement to the Shrine Auditorium, in Los Angeles, nearly 40 miles away from its main campus after protesters refused to take down their encampment.

A statement issued by the college apologized for the inconvenience and said that additional safety measures would be in place.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

