Pro-Israel and Pro-Palestinian group hold dueling protests at Stanford University

STANFORD, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Pro-Palestinian and Pro-Israel groups hosted dueling rallies at Stanford University over the weekend.

The protests took place side-by-side.

Thousands gathered around White Plaza to take part in a pro-Palestinian encampment while just a few yards away, the L'Chaim Club, a Jewish student group, organized a multi-faith community rally.

They called for the release of hostages still being held by Hamas as well as for peace.

Campus public safety officers stood between the dueling rallies. Both rallies took place without incident.