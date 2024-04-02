Chunk of Highway 1 impacts California town

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Thousands are being impacted by the highway closure along the Big Sur Coast as a slip-out on Highway 1 has left a large chunk missing in part of the road.

Highway 1 is more than just a scenic route. For many living in Big Sur, its a lifeline.

"Got a truck full of groceries, supplies, so I'll be fine," said Hobbs Jones, a Big Sur resident.

First in line in the convoy of stranded residents wishing to return home, Jones says after living in Big Sur for over 40 years, he's always ready.

"We can live there for a couple months without a problem. We have a big garden," Jones spoke.

An uncertain future

The dangerous road slipout, prompting an uncertain future and several closures.

Two Carmel Unified schools closed Monday after bus routes for students were canceled until further notice, and with only a few weeks until the Big Sur International Marathon, organizers say they are still in the process of finding a safe solution.

Back in 2011, the marathon dealt with a similar incident, ultimately rerouting the course. But right now, its too early to tell if that will be in the cards this year.

Also to be impacted are state parks. All in the Big Sur area remain shut down.

Bracing for full stop of operations

This disappointing news to tourists forced to turn around and cancel spring break plans.

"Actually, I was enjoying this beauty and I was hoping, on my way home, I can enjoy more of this, but unfortunately, there's a closure. So, I have to U-turn and take another route," said Manush, a traveler.

With so many moving parts, Big Sur businesses are expected to be one of the groups to be hit the hardest as owners are bracing for a full stop of operations until the road reopens.

But in the face of these challenges, the hospitality industry is stepping up to help as See Monterey, along with more than 12 hotels on the Peninsula, are offering specials and lower rates for displaced locals.