Scientists and forensic experts debate over “alien-like” mummies found in Peru
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The debate over those "alien-like" mummies discovered in Peru continues.
In Hollywood, California on Tuesday, a team of scientists and forensic experts from South America held a news conference releasing their latest findings and new images of the bodies.
According to the group, they are a "new species of humanoids" about 1,000 years old.
Government officials in South America have called the bodies "fake" or "dolls."
The group said it will continue its fight and asked for more funding to better study what it calls "mysterious DNA."
"What we're basically looking at once we analyze the DNA was that there are multiple different species included in one DNA strand. So from chimpanzee, many other animals, but then there is also one interesting thing. 30% of unknown DNA. Now, we know about the DNA of every single living thing in the world. So what is this unknown portion?"Serena DC, filmmaker