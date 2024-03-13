Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate at SFO

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Hundreds of pro-Palestinan protesters disrupted traffic and blocked security checkpoints at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) on Wednesday.

Inside the international terminal, protesters were chained to the escalators that connect the international and domestic terminals, and outside the terminal, some protesters blocked vehicle access with their cars while others march in a circle and chant.

The demonstrators called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Several law enforcement personnel were on scene and watched the protesters closely. SFO said the international terminal is still open, and passengers were rerouted around the protesters.